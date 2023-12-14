The leader was asked to address charges that he has worked to consolidate power

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has urged his detractors to “go to the front line” instead of “crying” about his government, saying political opponents should prioritize the conflict with Russia over everything else.

In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Tuesday, Zelensky was asked to respond to allegations that he has sought to consolidate power, with the host citing reports that his administration had shuttered critical news outlets, arrested religious leaders, and transformed Ukraine into an “authoritarian state.”

The president rejected the suggestion, addressing his critics directly. “I say [to] such [a] person from government or mayors: think about the war, think about how to defend our people. Don’t travel through the world each day, travel to the front line,” he said.

“And don’t cry, because you’re leaders, and that’s it. That’s why we are, and that’s why we stayed, because most of the people, people are not crying.”

Baier referenced recent remarks by Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, who said that government action is increasingly centralized and “depends on the whim of one man,” referring to Zelensky. The Fox pundit also mentioned the case of Metropolitan Pavel, an Orthodox abbot at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery who was placed on house arrest earlier this year over his alleged support for Russia’s military action – a charge the religious figure rejects.

The government in Kiev has cracked down on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church for its historic ties to Moscow, though the church insists on its loyalty to Ukraine.

Zelensky’s sit-down with Fox took place during a trip to the US this week, which he used to appeal for greater military support following dozens of previous aid packages worth well over $100 billion. The leader stated that Ukraine’s military has made major progress against Russian forces, even claiming opposing troops failed to take a single additional village throughout 2023.

These assertions appear to be contradicted by evidence from the battlefield, where Russian soldiers have captured urban centers such as Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) and the nearby settlement of Soledar. Though Zelensky once labeled Artyomovsk a “fortress” and placed great importance in maintaining control of the city, he later downplayed its significance after Ukrainian troops were forced to pull back.

Many US lawmakers have grown increasingly skeptical of military aid to Kiev, with several Republicans vowing to block over $60 billion in assistance unless Democrats agree to border policy reforms. Though Zelensky was received with fanfare during past US visits, his latest trip to Washington apparently failed to persuade GOP leaders, who continue to stall the aid package.