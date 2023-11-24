icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages – media
24 Nov, 2023 18:12
HomeWorld News

UK immigration hits all-time record

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made curbing immigration a key policy of his administration
UK immigration hits all-time record
Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference at Western Jet Foil in Dover, as he gives an update on the progress made in the six months since he introduced the Illegal Migration Bill under his plans to "stop the boats", on June 5, 2023 in Dover, England © Getty Images / Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Net migration to the United Kingdom hit a record high in 2022 and has shown no sign of easing since, the UK’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) has revealed. The unexpectedly high figures put renewed pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has vowed to reduce the number of people entering the country, ahead of a general election expected next year.

However, ONS data made public on Thursday likely made for grim reading in Downing Street as it reveals that the UK recorded an estimated net migration total of 745,000 for 2022. Net migration is defined by the difference between the number of immigrants entering a country and emigrants leaving it.

The total sets a new UK record and is 139,000 higher than previous estimates, the ONS said. It added that the net migration total up to June 2023 was 672,000 – an increase of about 65,000 from 2022.

A spokesperson for Sunak’s office said on Thursday that the ONS totals are “far too high.”

Sunak vows to ‘take on’ critics of Rwanda deportation plan
Read more
Sunak vows to ‘take on’ critics of Rwanda deportation plan

The newly-released figures represent the latest blow to its key immigration and asylum pledges. Earlier this month, a court ruled that Sunak’s flagship ‘Stop the Boats’ policy, through which asylum seekers and others arriving in the UK by illegal means would be deported to Rwanda, was unlawful.

Sunak has said that his immigration policies are in response to voter concerns about a strain on housing and other public resources.

The UK, which formally severed ties with the European Union (EU) in January 2020, is now receiving the majority of its immigrants from non-EU countries, the ONS said. Many of the migrants arriving legally in the UK are filling work shortages, such as in the healthcare sector. The figures also showed high levels of non-EU students arriving into the UK.

“Today’s record migration stats show we’ve let in an extra million people in just two years, a population equivalent to Birmingham,” Sunak’s former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, sacked by Sunak last week, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Braverman added that the ONS data is a “slap in the face to the British public who have voted to control and reduce migration at every opportunity” and that “Brexit gave us the tools. It’s time to use them.”

While immigration is expected to be a pressing topic at the polls, a date for the next general election has not yet been announced. However, UK law mandates that it must take place before January 28, 2025.

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Context matters
0:00
26:20
The cost of AI development
0:00
24:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies