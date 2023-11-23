icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Riots and arson grip Dublin after stabbing spree (VIDEOS)
23 Nov, 2023 21:22
HomeWorld News

Iceland volcanic eruption looms as tremors rip open roads

Authorities have warned that a fissure could open with just minutes’ warning as magma flows toward the earth’s surface
Iceland volcanic eruption looms as tremors rip open roads
Residents survey damage caused by magma flows and earthquakes under the town of Grindavik, Iceland, on Wednesday. © Getty Images / Micah Garen

Icelandic authorities have warned that a major volcanic eruption could occur with just 30 minutes’ warning as earthquakes continue to rattle an area near a coastal town that was evacuated earlier this month.

An eruption is still considered “imminent,” but the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said on Wednesday that it now appears less likely the molten lava will burst from a magma tunnel directly under Grindavik, the town from which about 4,000 residents were forced to flee their homes nearly two weeks ago. The latest seismic data suggests that the eruption will most likely occur between Sylingarfell, a few miles north of Grindavik, and Hagafell, further to the northeast.

“The probability of a sudden eruption within the town limits of Grindavik has been decreasing every day and is today considered low,” the IMO said. “It can be assumed that the magma in the tunnel under Grindavik is partially solidified, which also reduces the likelihood that the magma will suddenly break its way to the surface within the town limits.”

Nordic country declares emergency over volcanic eruption threat
Read more
Nordic country declares emergency over volcanic eruption threat

However, scientists have warned that the slowing pace of earthquakes in the area may signal that magma is getting closer to the earth’s surface, making the expected eruption more imminent. The IMO reported that about 100 earthquakes were recorded between midnight and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, compared with thousands of daily tremors earlier this month. Stormy weather and strong waves have hindered efforts to monitor the seismic activity.

In recent days, emergency officials have allowed small groups of Grindavik residents to go back into town for a few minutes at a time to retrieve some of their belongings. A BBC correspondent accompanied evacuees on one such trip last week, only to be ordered to leave Grindavik immediately after high levels of sulfur dioxide were detected.

Iceland’s Ministry of Civil Protection and Emergency Management allowed residents to go back into town between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, citing the diminished threat of an eruption within the city limits, but it warned that they may need to flee again on “very short notice.”

Grindavik is located on the Reykjanes peninsula, about 35 miles southwest of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik. It’s near a famous tourist attraction known as the Blue Lagoon, which has been shut down amid the volcano threat. Some homes in the town have already been destroyed by earthquakes in recent weeks, while giant cracks have ruptured the roads.

“Everything just seems so unreal,” Grindavik resident Andrea Evarsdottir told the UK’s Independent newspaper after being allowed to return to her home for 10 minutes on Monday. “I feel like I’m in a dystopian movie. I’m just waiting to wake up from this nightmare.”

A 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in southern Iceland spewed huge clouds of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, causing the largest disruption to European airline flights since World War II.

READ MORE: European state ‘suspends’ its Moscow embassy

Top stories

RT Features

Ages of terror: Here’s why Africa hates France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africa hates France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ages of terror: Here’s why Africa hates France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africa hates France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of AI development
0:00
24:42
CrossTalk: Exit plans 
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies