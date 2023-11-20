icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
20 Nov, 2023 16:50
HomeWorld News

Who is Javier Milei, Argentina’s ‘Mini-Trump’?

A right-wing populist often compared to Donald Trump, Milei is described as more of a rock star than a politician
Who is Javier Milei, Argentina’s ‘Mini-Trump’?
Javier Milei waves during his victory speech after winning the presidential runoff election in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 19, 2023 ©  AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Libertarian economist Javier Milei has defeated Economy Minister Sergio Massa to become president-elect of Argentina. Milei’s economic proposals are radical, but the populist leader’s personal life – from his passion for “tantric sex” to his cloned “four-legged children” – has drawn equal controversy.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The heart of Moscow, Russian nature and Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience all facets of Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature and Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience all facets of Russia in one week FEATURE
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE
His Highness’ headache: What’s wrong with Britain’s Africa policy?
His Highness’ headache: What’s wrong with Britain’s Africa policy? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Thailand elections
0:00
25:22
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Extreme hypocrisy
0:00
26:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies