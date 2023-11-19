icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Nov, 2023
Argentina elects its first libertarian president

Economy Minister Sergio Massa has conceded defeat to firebrand Javier Milei
Argentina elects its first libertarian president

Libertarian economist Javier Milei was elected to become Argentina’s next president on Sunday.

Before the official results were announced, Milei’s rival, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, conceded defeat in a speech.

With 86.59% of the votes counted, Milei won with nearly 56%, while his rival, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, received 44%. 

Before the official results were announced, Massa conceded defeat in a speech. “The results are not what we expected, and I have contacted Javier Milei to congratulate him and wish him luck,” Massa said, thanking his supporters. 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

