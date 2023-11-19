Argentina elects its first libertarian president

Economy Minister Sergio Massa has conceded defeat to firebrand Javier Milei

Libertarian economist Javier Milei was elected to become Argentina’s next president on Sunday.

Before the official results were announced, Milei’s rival, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, conceded defeat in a speech.



With 86.59% of the votes counted, Milei won with nearly 56%, while his rival, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, received 44%.

Before the official results were announced, Massa conceded defeat in a speech. “The results are not what we expected, and I have contacted Javier Milei to congratulate him and wish him luck,” Massa said, thanking his supporters.



DETAILS TO FOLLOW