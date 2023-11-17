icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
17 Nov, 2023 12:33
HomeWorld News

US needs ‘new breed’ of leaders – Schwarzenegger

Former California governor and Hollywood star told Politico the “age factor” is of concern in next year’s presidential election
US needs ‘new breed’ of leaders – Schwarzenegger
© AFP / Patrick T. Fallon

Americans are looking for “something new” in the White House and are understandably worried about a 2024 presidential rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden due to the candidates’ advanced ages, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has said.

In an interview with Politico, the star of several Terminator movies, among others, said that, given the complexity of the problems the US is facing, the country needs “someone that has energy.”

“We need new blood. I say, always, we need a new breed of leaders,” Schwarzenegger told the outlet. “It’s really because none of them are perfect and also because of the age factor.”

Schwarzenegger also complained about the media’s focus on Trump and Biden, saying it hinders other potential candidates from being able to “build a name” for themselves.

“When Biden holds a press conference, everyone covers it. And when Trump does something …even when he sneezes, they cover it,” he said. 

Nazis are 'losers' – Schwarzenegger READ MORE: Nazis are 'losers' – Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger also raised the Biden and Trump age issue when he spoke with Axios to promote a new audiobook on the 2003 California recall election, which he won.

“The bottom line is, I think we need to find new leaders. To me they’re both flawed and I just think we’re at a time now where we need someone strong, where we need visionaries, and not people that tinker around with little Mickey Mouse stuff,” he told Axios.

In June, the actor-turned-politician told CNN’s Chris Wallace that he would run for president himself if he was legally allowed to enter the race. Schwarzenegger was born in Austria so is ineligible to run for the top job. He told Wallace that he could “see so clearly how I could win that election” and that it was a “no-brainer.”

In a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, nearly three quarters of respondents (71%) said Biden was too old to serve effectively. Biden turns 81 later this month and was the oldest president sworn into office at 78 years old. Trump is currently 77.

READ MORE: Schwarzenegger weighs in on 2024 US presidential race

Earlier this month, David Axelrod, the chief strategist for former US President Barack Obama’s political campaigns, implied that Biden should reconsider running in 2024 due to “concern about the age issue,” suggesting it was something the incumbent president “needs to ponder.”

Top stories

RT Features

Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’ FEATURE
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US?
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’ FEATURE
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US?
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Kamchatka: Into the wild
0:00
26:35
CrossTalk: Absence of morality
0:00
25:19
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies