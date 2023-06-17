Terminator star weighs in on 2024 presidential race

Hollywood star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has said he would put his name forward in next year’s presidential election if the law allowed him to take part. The actor, who rose to international fame after starring in the Terminator films, was born in Austria, so cannot contend for America’s top job.

Appearing on CNN’s ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?’ which aired on Friday, Schwarzenegger was asked if he would enter the race, if he were natural-born US citizen.

The movie star replied that he would, arguing that the “field is open right now,” just as it was back in 2016, and that none of the current contenders will be able to “bring everyone together.”

“Who is here today that people say okay, he’s not too old or he’s not too this or too that?” Schwarzenegger asked, and suggested that the election will be more about people voting against someone, rather than for them.

California’s 38th governor told Wallace that he could “see so clearly how I could win that election,” describing it as a “no-brainer.”

Recounting his success in the Golden State in 2003, Schwarzenegger claimed that voters were looking for “some new answer, not a right wing or left wing, but someone that can bring the nation together.” The actor insisted that this remains the case now.

The US presidential election will be held in November, 2024. So far, over a dozen Republicans and three Democrats have announced their nominations.

However, judging by opinion polls, the race could turn into a re-match between former president Donald Trump and the incumbent, Joe Biden, with most competitors trailing far behind.