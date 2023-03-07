icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Mar, 2023 16:38
HomeGames & Culture

Nazis are 'losers' – Schwarzenegger

The actor and former California governor regularly issues political messages on his personal YouTube channel
Nazis are 'losers' – Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger is pictured at the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation, after visiting former Nazi German Auschwitz Birkenau concentration and extermination camp. Oswiecim, Poland on September 28, 2022 © Getty Images / Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Veteran actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has delivered a scathing rebuke of what he perceives to be a surge in anti-Semitic hate groups in the United States, telling viewers “there has never been a successful movement based on hate” in a Monday video that has since gone viral.

Schwarzenegger, 75, claims in the 12-minute-long video that he has noticed an increase in support for anti-Semitism across the world. He also spoke of a recent visit to the Auschwitz concentration camp, which apparently convinced him to issue an open call to ensure that tragedies such as the Holocaust never happen again.

“Nazis? Losers,” the Austrian-American actor said. “The confederacy? Losers. The apartheid movement? Losers.”

He added that it was “easier to hate than it is to learn” and that people who are radicalized by their own prejudices “will die as miserably as they lived.”

Schwarzenegger calls Gorbachev his ‘hero’
Read more
Schwarzenegger calls Gorbachev his ‘hero’

Schwarzenegger is active on YouTube, often using it to deliver messages to his subscriber base of more than 1.3 million people. In the past, he has tackled issues such as the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The ‘Terminator’ star’s statements are backed up by data released last year by the Anti-Defamation League, a US-based non-governmental organization which combats anti-Jewish sentiment in the country. It recorded some 2,717 incidents of “antisemitic harassment, vandalism and assault” in 2021 – the highest figure since records began in 1979.

Schwarzenegger has previously revealed that his father, Gustav, was a member of the Nazi party after first seeking membership in 1939. In the video, he explains that his father was injured in St. Petersburg (then Leningrad) and that the “Nazi army he was part of did vicious harm to the great city and its people.” 

Another prominent Hollywood figure, director Steven Spielberg, said on US television last week that he also had concerns about a surge in anti-Semitic sentiment in the United States. Spielberg, who was raised in a Jewish family, has also spoken of abuse he suffered at the hands of anti-Semitic bullies in his youth.

Top stories

RT Features

Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Taking care of our Elders: Which countries get it right?
0:00
24:29
Africa's stolen history
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies