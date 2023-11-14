icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
14 Nov, 2023 22:25
Biden claims hostage deal with Hamas is ‘going to happen’

The US president has said that he’s in daily contact with parties involved in the talks to free the captives in Gaza
Biden claims hostage deal with Hamas is ‘going to happen’
Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip hold a demonstration on Sunday in Tel Aviv. ©  Nir Keidar/Anadolu via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has expressed confidence that an agreement to free the hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip will soon be completed amid the militant group’s ongoing war with Israel.

“I’ve been talking with the people involved every single day,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday at the White House. “I believe it’s going to happen, but I don’t want to get into detail.” Asked what message he has for families of the hostages, he replied, “Hang in there. We’re coming.”

Biden offered no timeline for an agreement on the Hamas captives; nor did he comment on the potential scope of a hostage release. A senior US official appeared to walk back his statement, telling CNN that the negotiations remained volatile and could break down. “It’s closer, but it’s not done,” the unidentified official said.

The Israeli government has estimated that around 240 hostages are still being held in Gaza more than a month after the Hamas attacks that ignited the region’s latest war on October 7. Hamas fighters killed an estimated 1,200 people, and the group claimed to have taken enough hostages to secure the release of all Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Just four of the hostages, including two Americans, have been released, and Israeli troops rescued a soldier who had been captured. Media reports have suggested that negotiations are centered on a prisoner swap for the release of dozens of hostages. Hamas also is pressing for a ceasefire. More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting began, according to the local authorities.

Hamas said in a statement on Monday that it’s prepared to release up to 70 women and children in return for 275 Palestinian prisoners and a five-day halt to the fighting. The talks are reportedly being brokered by Qatar and involve Mossad and the US Central Intelligence Agency.

Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have faced increasing political pressure to free the hostages, as well as calls from humanitarian organizations to implement a ceasefire. Nine US citizens remain missing and could be among the hostages. White House National Security Adviser said earlier this week that US officials don’t know how many of those Americans are still alive.

READ MORE: Biden pushes for ‘three-day pause’ from Israel – Axios

 

