icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
14 Nov, 2023 19:16
HomeWorld News

Investigate Israel for ‘war crimes’ – Human Rights Watch

Deliberate attacks on hospitals and ambulances in Gaza are an atrocity, the group said
Investigate Israel for ‘war crimes’ – Human Rights Watch
Palestinians pray next to a damaged ambulance at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. ©  Ahmed Zakot/Getty Images

Israel’s attacks on hospitals, ambulances and medical personnel in Gaza should be “investigated as war crimes,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday, urging the government in West Jerusalem to end such strikes immediately.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacks are “apparently unlawful” and are “further destroying” the healthcare system in Gaza, according to HRW. Even though Israel accused Hamas of “cynical use of hospitals,” earlier this month, “no evidence put forward would justify depriving hospitals and ambulances of their protected status under international humanitarian law,” the group added.

“The strikes on hospitals have killed hundreds of people and put many patients at grave risk because they’re unable to receive proper medical care,” said Dr. A. Kayum Ahmed, HRW’s special adviser on the right to health, noting that the Gaza healthcare infrastructure was “already hard hit by an unlawful blockade.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 521 people – including 16 medical workers – have been killed in 137 “attacks on health care” in Gaza as of November 12. The UN has established that two-thirds of primary care facilities and half of all hospitals in the enclaves were “not functioning” as of November 10, while dealing with “unprecedented numbers of severely injured patients.”

The total Palestinian death toll in the enclave has risen to 11,000 since October 7, when Israel declared war on Hamas in the aftermath of the Palestinian group’s lethal incursion into nearby Israeli settlements that killed an estimated 1,200 people.

US ally seeks to charge Israel with war crimes
Read more
US ally seeks to charge Israel with war crimes

Israel has cut off Gaza’s supply of water and electricity. Local hospitals are running out of medicine and basic equipment, with HRW hearing from doctors that they are using vinegar as an antiseptic.

“The Israeli government should immediately end unlawful attacks on hospitals, ambulances, and other civilian objects, as well as its total blockade of the Gaza Strip, which amounts to the war crime of collective punishment,” HRW said, while calling on Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups “to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians under their control from the effects of attacks and not use civilians as ‘human shields’.”

The group urged an investigation into the IDF attacks on Gaza healthcare infrastructure, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) – which has jurisdiction over the occupied Palestinian territories – to get involved as well. 

Meanwhile, the US, UK, Canada, Germany and other countries should “suspend military assistance and arms sales” to Israel “as long as its forces continue to commit widespread, serious abuses amounting to war crimes against Palestinian civilians with impunity,” the HRW said.

READ MORE: Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war

Top stories

RT Features

From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US?
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US? FEATURE
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US?
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US? FEATURE
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Domestic abuse: The shadow pandemic
0:00
25:18
Presidents to prison
0:00
23:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies