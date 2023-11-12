Gaza war protesters march on Biden’s home (VIDEOS)

The demonstrators accused Biden of supporting Palestinian “genocide”

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside of US President Joe Biden’s residence in Delaware on Saturday, denouncing US support for Israel’s military operation against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip which has claimed thousands of civilian lives.

Palestinian flags were seen flying as the crowd chanted “ceasefire now” and “President Biden, you can't hide! We charge you with genocide!”

The protest occurred as Biden was delivering a speech at Arlington National Ceremony to mark Veterans Day. “War and conflict, death and loss, are not relics of our American history – they’re part of our American story,” he said in his address.

The Biden administration has faced increasing criticism over its stance on the Israel-Hamas war. Several pro-Palestinian demonstrations have taken place close to the White House in recent weeks, with one entrance near the West Wing recently covered with blood-red handprints and graffiti that read ‘Genocide Joe.’

Despite the White House allegedly helping negotiate brief daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to evacuate, President Biden has repeatedly voiced Washington’s full support of Israel’s right to defend itself. On Thursday he again said that there was “no possibility” of a full-scale ceasefire until Israel destroys Hamas.

Israel has launched an unprecedented military bombardment of the densely-populated Gaza enclave in retaliation for Hamas’ assault on its territory last month. Israeli officials said on Friday that about 1,200 of its citizens – mostly civilians – died in the attack, revising downwards its prior estimates.

In excess of 11,000 people have died in more than four weeks of artillery and airstrikes in Gaza, Palestinian health officials have said, with about 40% of them children. Aid organizations have warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe, as supplies dwindle and streams of wounded people seek treatment in an already over-capacity healthcare system.