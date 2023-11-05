Gaza war protesters vandalize White House fence (VIDEOS)

An angry crowd rallied outside the US president’s residence on Saturday

The supporters of Palestine smeared red paint on the White House security fence on Saturday evening, with some attempting to break through the gate, as they denounced President Joe Biden for backing Israel.

Angry activists waved Palestinian flags and shouted obscenities directed at the president. They also violently shook the gate as security personnel looked on from the other side.

Despite the heated atmosphere, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi later told reporters that “the attempted gate trespass from earlier was handled without incident,” and no arrests were made outside the White House.

Tens of thousands marched in Washington, DC on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militants and decrying the “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

The White House’s NW entrance has been smeared with red paint and protesters are pushing on gate #March4Palestinepic.twitter.com/D4cFNOCyiU — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 4, 2023

Pro-Palestine rioters tried to break down the gate and storm the White House at a direct action on Nov. 4. pic.twitter.com/0rQR7y8HS6 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2023

The demonstrations in favor of Palestine or Israel have been taking place in many countries since the fighting began in the Middle East in early October. On Friday, US Capitol Police arrested 52 supporters of Palestine for protesting in the offices of several senators. Nearly 300 people were arrested last month for participating in a similar protest inside the rotunda of the Cannon Office Building in DC.

The fighting erupted after Hamas and allied Palestinian militant groups attacked Israel, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 200 hostages. Israel responded with airstrikes on Gaza and has since launched a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.

Over 9,000 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, according to local authorities. The UN and rights groups are warning about the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave caused by the Israeli blockade and bombardment.