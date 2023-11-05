icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
5 Nov, 2023 03:58
HomeWorld News

Gaza war protesters vandalize White House fence (VIDEOS)

An angry crowd rallied outside the US president’s residence on Saturday
Gaza war protesters vandalize White House fence (VIDEOS)
Pro-Palestine protesters outside the White House in Washington, DC, November 4, 2023. ©  Stefani Reynolds / AFP

The supporters of Palestine smeared red paint on the White House security fence on Saturday evening, with some attempting to break through the gate, as they denounced President Joe Biden for backing Israel. 

Angry activists waved Palestinian flags and shouted obscenities directed at the president. They also violently shook the gate as security personnel looked on from the other side.

Despite the heated atmosphere, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi later told reporters that “the attempted gate trespass from earlier was handled without incident,” and no arrests were made outside the White House.

Tens of thousands marched in Washington, DC on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militants and decrying the “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstrations in favor of Palestine or Israel have been taking place in many countries since the fighting began in the Middle East in early October. On Friday, US Capitol Police arrested 52 supporters of Palestine for protesting in the offices of several senators. Nearly 300 people were arrested last month for participating in a similar protest inside the rotunda of the Cannon Office Building in DC. 

READ MORE: Thousands march for Palestine in Berlin (VIDEOS)

The fighting erupted after Hamas and allied Palestinian militant groups attacked Israel, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 200 hostages. Israel responded with airstrikes on Gaza and has since launched a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave. 

Over 9,000 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, according to local authorities. The UN and rights groups are warning about the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave caused by the Israeli blockade and bombardment. 

Top stories

RT Features

Land of legends, land of blood: How the Gaza Strip became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How the Gaza Strip became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Land of legends, land of blood: How the Gaza Strip became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How the Gaza Strip became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza: There will be repeats of 7 October if Israel continues occupation of Palestine – Amr Moussa
0:00
28:30
Financial whistleblower extraordinaire
0:00
26:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies