Anti-Israel protesters occupy NYT building (VIDEOS)

Activists accused the newspaper of “inciting genocide” against the Palestinians

A large crowd of demonstrators swarmed the New York Times headquarters to protest the outlet’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, barging into the building and briefly occupying its lobby.

The protest kicked off around 4pm on Thursday afternoon, beginning at the New York Public Library in Midtown before descending upon the NYT office. Hundreds of activists took part in the march, many seen with Palestinian flags and signs carrying anti-Israel slogans.

Protesters also condemned Washington’s staunch support for Israel, with some heard accusing President Joe Biden of “supporting genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza, according to the New York Post.

BREAKING: Media workers have taken over the lobby of the New York Times headquarters in NYC in protest of their biased coverage of Palestine.They are reading from newspapers bearing the names of the thousands of Gazans murdered by Israel in the last month. pic.twitter.com/DGi9yw0BTt — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) November 9, 2023

At one point, demonstrators passed out mock issues of the NYT dubbed “the New York Crimes,” which said the outlet had “blood…on its hands” for “inciting enthusiasm for war.” It went on to list the names of dozens of journalists killed in the latest bout of violence, with the parody headline “We killed our colleagues.”

“Every time the media lies, a neighborhood in Gaza dies!” With 1000s outside the @nytimes#CeasefireForGazapic.twitter.com/8g6ufJivPU — Sherry Wolf🌪🍉 (@SherryTalksBack) November 9, 2023

“We will continue holding the New York Times to account… for inciting genocide!” protesters were heard chanting. “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for the New York Times!”

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters who rallied at the New York Public Library marched to the New York Times office. Protesters are occupying the NYT lobby, claiming the paper “is an agent of US imperialism”. pic.twitter.com/HwenBb1XJE — Jack Morphet (@JackMorphet) November 9, 2023

Sometime near the tail end of the protest, which disbanded around 6pm, a NYPD police cruiser was vandalized, with its back window smashed out and slogans scrawled on the vehicle with spray paint, including the words “Free Gaza,” and “KKK.” Police reported no arrests during the action, however.

The latest round of fighting in Gaza erupted last month when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing some 1,400 people. Since then, the IDF has carried out weeks of retaliatory airstrikes and gradually escalated a major ground assault on Gaza, leaving nearly 11,000 Palestinians dead, including around 4,400 children, according to local officials.

