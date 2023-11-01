icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
1 Nov, 2023 17:57
HomeWorld News

Amnesty calls for Israel-Gaza arms embargo

Belgian trade unions have already refused to handle weapons destined for Israel
Amnesty calls for Israel-Gaza arms embargo
Israeli soldiers patrol near the Gaza border as the clash between Israeli army and Palestinian factions continues in Nir Oz, Israel on October 19, 2023. ©  Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images

The branch of Amnesty International for the Middle East and North Africa called on Wednesday for embargoing weapons deliveries to both Israel and Hamas to protect civilians in Gaza.

“We’ve called for an arms embargo on all parties to the conflict in [Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories],” Amnesty MENA said on X (formerly Twitter). 

The group endorsed the strike of four Belgian trade unions, which are reportedly “blocking weapons transfers to Israel in response to ongoing unlawful attacks” that have killed and injured thousands of civilians in Gaza.

“Others should follow suit!” Amnesty MENA added.

Accompanying the post was a call by four Belgian unions – FGTB, ACV, CSC, and BBTK/SETCa – to “refuse the handling of military supplies used by the war in Palestine.”

Hardest hit by the hypothetical embargo would be the US and Germany, who are Israel’s biggest arms suppliers, according to the Stockholm International Peace and Research Institute (SPRI).

Washington began sending Israel ammunition and other supplies immediately after the October 7 Hamas attack, which West Jerusalem said claimed the lives of 1,400 Israelis, with 200 more taken hostage. The White House has requested Congress to approve another $14 billion in aid to Israel, which is still pending.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, almost 8,800 Palestinians have been killed and over 22,000 wounded since Israel declared war on Hamas in response to the incursion, shelling and bombing the enclave before sending in ground troops.

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Watching a catastrophe
0:00
26:39
The definition of racism
0:00
25:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies