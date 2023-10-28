icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Suspect in US mass shooting found dead – officials

The body of Robert Card, who allegedly killed 18 people in Maine, was found after a manhunt
Suspect in US mass shooting found dead – officials
Robert Card, who police have identified as a person of interest in connection to mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. ©  Lewiston Maine Police Department via AP

The body of Robert Card, 40, a military-trained firearms instructor suspected of killing 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, was found Friday night, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said during a press conference.

According to the official, Card’s body was discovered near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls after an intensive 48-hour manhunt. Sauschuck added that the suspect had “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The time of his death was unclear at the moment and the investigation is ongoing.

The terrifying scenes took place Wednesday night in Lewiston, a city of about 36,000 people, when the gunman attacked a bowling alley. Authorities say 18 people were killed and 13 injured.

Police released pictures of the suspect, who was identified as Robert Card, a firearms instructor at the US Army Reserve training facility with a reported history of mental problems. The city of Lewiston was placed on lockdown and a massive search was launched. A vehicle allegedly used by Card was found in Lisbon, a town about eight miles (about 13km) southeast of Lewiston. Residents there were also advised to shelter in place.

In the White House statement on the massacre, US President Joe Biden said that “a shooting such as this reopens deep and painful wounds” for Americans who have survived gun violence and been traumatized by it. He noted, that “far too many” US citizens have now had a family member killed or injured as a result of gun violence.

In the wake of the tragedy, Biden urged Congress to pass legislation banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and to enact universal background checks and other restrictions.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit organization, as of October 26, at least 35,306 people have died as a result of gun violence in the US so far this year. This figure includes 1,160 teenagers and 246 children.

