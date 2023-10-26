Latest US mass shooting spree: What we know so far

At least 18 people are reported dead, the military-trained suspect remains at large

Authorities have identified a “person of interest” in a mass casualty shooting that took place across several locations in Lewiston, Maine, as a military-trained firearms instructor with reported mental health troubles.

Mass casualty active shooter event The horrifying scenes unfolded at around 7pm local time in Lewiston, a city of about 36,000 people in Maine, at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley on Mollison Way, and Schemengees Bar and Grille on Lincoln Street. Authorities have yet to confirm any other possible shooting locations reported by local media.

Dozens of victims Authorities confirmed “multiple casualties,” at a press conference late Wednesday night, but refused to release the exact number as the situation remains “fluid.” According to various media reports citing law enforcement sources, at least 18 people are believed to have been killed and over 50 others injured in the onslaught.

Suspect at large The suspect fled the scene and remains at large, leading authorities in a manhunt on Wednesday night. Police released several photos of a white male armed with a long rifle, wearing black trousers and a brown top. Maine shooting suspect is Robert Card, a trained firearms instructor in the U.S. Army reserve. He was recently released from a mental health facility pic.twitter.com/KfhceeGl8h — BNO News (@BNONews) October 26, 2023 Police identified the “person of interest” as Robert Card, who had been trained as a firearms instructor at a US Army Reserve training facility, and should be considered “armed and dangerous.” According to a police intelligence bulletin, the man had recently been committed to a mental health facility, reported hearing voices and had threatened to carry out a shooting at a military base.