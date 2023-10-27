icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
27 Oct, 2023 02:38
Missile hits Egyptian town near Israeli border

The Israel Defense Forces are reportedly “aware of a security incident”
Missile hits Egyptian town near Israeli border
©  X / aliifil1

An unidentified missile has landed in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Taba, just across the border with Israel, damaging a hospital and injuring at least six people, according to local media reports.

The missile allegedly struck a medical facility early on Friday morning, Egypt's Al Qahera news channel reported, citing official sources. Five victims were treated for light injuries, while the sixth person was said to be in stable condition.

Egyptian security forces have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the missile launch, while reportedly reserving “the right to respond at the right time.”

The Israel Defense Forces are “aware of a security incident on the other side of the border with Egypt,” according to the Times of Israel, but it is not clear if it was related to the ongoing Gaza war.

Earlier this week, Israel said that a Hamas rocket hit an area near the southern port city of Eilat, just across the border from Taba.

