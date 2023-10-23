icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
23 Oct, 2023 01:57
HomeWorld News

Gaza conflict may spin out of control – Tehran

Iran’s top diplomat warned about “far-fetching repercussions” for Israel and the US
Gaza conflict may spin out of control – Tehran
KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - OCTOBER 22: Palestinian emergency services and local citizens search for victims in buildings destroyed during Israeli air raids ©  Getty Images News

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has accused the US of waging a “proxy war against Palestinians” and warned that the situation will get out of hand if the bombardment of Gaza is not stopped and Israel launches the ground assault it is preparing for.

Speaking at the joint press conference with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in Tehran on Sunday, the Iranian top diplomat said that it was a “bitter and unfortunate reality” that US President Joe Biden made an “extraordinary wartime visit” to Tel Aviv this week to show support for the Benjamin Netanyahu government amid the bombardment of the Palestinian enclave and lack of humanitarian aid.

“It’s a great shame that the American president announced that the US would dispatch hundreds of planes, ships and trucks filled with military equipment to the occupied territories to support the mass murder that Israel is committing in Gaza but has managed to coordinate plans for only 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to enter the besieged enclave,” he noted.

Amir-Abdollahian called the situation in the region a “powder keg” and warned of “heavy and bitter consequences.”

Pentagon warns Iran against escalating Israel crisis
Read more
Pentagon warns Iran against escalating Israel crisis

“If the US and the Israeli regime do not stop their crimes against humanity immediately, there will be a possibility of anything at any moment and the region may spin out of control,” Amir-Abdollahian argued.

Speaking to ABC News on Sunday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also warned about “the prospect of a significant escalation." He vowed to do everything necessary to protect the American forces stationed in the region and continue Washington’s support for its longtime ally Israel.

Israel began conducting airstrikes on Gaza on October 7, after Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups launched a deadly surprise attack on its territory.

Top stories

RT Features

From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India
From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India FEATURE
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war FEATUREExclusive
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India
From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India FEATURE
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war FEATUREExclusive
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Rule of no law? Rein Mullerson, professor emeritus at Tallinn University
0:00
28:25
Israel-Saudi normalization becoming impossible, Gaza slaughter a stain on the US – Salman Al-Ansari
0:00
29:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies