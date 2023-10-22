Gaza invasion could take three months – Israel

By the time the operation is finished, “there will be no Hamas,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said

Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza could take up to three months, but will result in the final destruction of Hamas, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told members of the country's Air Force on Sunday.

“This needs to be the last [ground] maneuver in Gaza, for the simple reason that afterwards there will be no Hamas,” Gallant said at the Air Force’s headquarters in Tel Aviv in remarks carried by multiple Israeli media outlets. “It will take a month, two months, three, but in the end, there will be no Hamas.”

Within days of Hamas’ October 7 assault on Israel, the Israeli military had called up some 360,000 reservists and begun drawing up plans to invade Gaza. Despite Gallant stating numerous times since then that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are ready to launch such an operation, a final order to invade has yet to be given.

Israeli military sources first told the Times that cloudy weather was hampering planning for the operation, while other media reports have cited the risk of massive Israeli losses or intervention by Hezbollah militants. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the US and some of its European allies were pressuring Israel to postpone the operation until the release of more hostages could be negotiated.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes have been pounding Gaza for more than two weeks. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that the air campaign would be intensified ahead of a ground operation. Gallant made a similar statement on Sunday, saying that “before the enemy meets the armored and infantry forces, it will meet the bombs of the air force.”

Israel’s bombing campaign has wreaked widespread destruction on Gaza, and has left nearly 4,700 people in the enclave dead and more than 14,000 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Despite insisting that residents of Gaza City would be safe if they evacuated to the south of the strip, Israeli warplanes have hit targets there too, including a refugee camp and residential buildings in the city of Khan Younnis.

Speaking to Israeli lawmakers on Friday, Gallant said that Israel will “remove all responsibility for life” in Gaza once its military operation is completed.