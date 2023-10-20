icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
20 Oct, 2023 18:45
HomeWorld News

Hamas releases American hostages

The militant group has said that it freed a mother and her daughter for “humanitarian reasons”
Hamas releases American hostages
People gather for a rally demanding the freeing of hostages taken by Hamas in New York City, October 19, 2023 ©  AFP / Michael M. Santiago

Hamas has released two American captives, a spokesman for the Palestinian militant group said on Friday. The group said that it freed the hostages to prove US President Joe Biden’s “fascist” administration wrong.

“In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens for humanitarian reasons,” Abu Obaida said in a statement, referring to Hamas’ military wing. 

He added that the move was intended “to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless.”

It is unclear which of Biden’s claims that Obaida was referencing, although the Hamas spokesman may have been referring to the American leader’s declaration on Wednesday that the group’s fighters “have committed atrocities that make ISIS look more rational.”

US talking to Qatar about release of Hamas hostages – FT
Read more
US talking to Qatar about release of Hamas hostages – FT

Obaida said that the two Americans released were a mother and her daughter. As of Friday night, neither American nor Israeli authorities had confirmed the release, although the Red Cross told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that it had received the two women.

The women were named in Israeli media as Judith and Natalie Raanan.

Hamas says that it is currently holding around 200 hostages in Gaza, while another 50 are being held by other militant groups in the territory, and 20 have been killed in Israeli airstrikes. Earlier this week, senior Hamas official Khaled Mashaal suggested that Israeli captives could be traded for Palestinians in Israeli jails, while foreign hostages would be released “when circumstances allow.”

More than 20 Americans have been reported as missing since Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel almost two weeks ago, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday. Republican Senator Jim Risch said this week that 10 of this number are in captivity in Gaza.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to get them home if we can find them,” Biden told CBS News earlier this week. Biden did not go into further detail on his administration’s efforts to recover the hostages, nor did he mention the Qatari government’s involvement as a mediator.

Top stories

RT Features

Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Que Syrah Syrah! Discovering Russia’s wine country
0:00
27:56
CrossTalk: Decency becomes indecent
0:00
24:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies