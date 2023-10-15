icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
15 Oct, 2023 12:06
Syria accuses Israel over Aleppo airport strike

The facility was targeted hours after it returned to service following a Thursday air raid
Aleppo International Airport, Syria. ©  AFP

Syria’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that an Israeli airstrike has put Aleppo International Airport out of action, as it hit out at Benjamin Netanyahu’s government for not respecting “international laws and norms.”

“At approximately 11:35 pm on Saturday, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport, which led to material damage to the airport and it being out of service,” the ministry said in a statement.

The attack came soon after two rockets were fired from Syria into the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, the Times of Israel said on Sunday.

On Thursday SANA new agency, citing the Syrian military, reported “simultaneous” missile strikes, carried out by Israel against the airports in Aleppo and the Syrian capital, Damascus. According to AFP, Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, confirmed the attack on Damascus airport, saying it was intended to thwart “weapons deliveries from Iran.”

The strikes in Aleppo and Damascus came a day before the Iranian foreign minister’s trip to Syria for talks over the Israel-Gaza conflict.

In its statement, Syrian defense officials condemned Israel for “its continuing crimes against the Palestinian people and the massacres it commits against innocent civilians, including women and children,” adding that it views Israel as the “largest supporter of terrorist organizations in the region and Syria in particular.”

