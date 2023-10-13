icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
13 Oct, 2023 12:06
HomeWorld News

Teacher killed in stabbing attack at French school

The suspect, an ethnic Chechen and former student, has reportedly been detained
Teacher killed in stabbing attack at French school
Police officers stand in front of the Gambetta high school in Arras, France ©  Denis CHARLET / AFP

A teacher has been killed and two other people wounded in a stabbing attack at a French school. A 20-year-old ethnic Chechen has been arrested in connection with the incident on Friday, according to local media.

The attack happened at the Gambetta high school in the city of Arras in northern France. Senior government officials, including President Emmanuel Macron, have traveled to the city following the incident.

The attacker reportedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he targeted school employees at approximately 11am local time, according to French media. He was later identified as a 20-year-old former student, local media reported, citing police sources.

According to Le Figaro, the perpetrator is an ethnic Chechen who was previously flagged by law enforcement as a serious threat to national security. The suspect’s brother, who was not present at the scene of the attack, has reportedly also been detained. France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office has been tasked with handling the case.

The deceased victim worked as a literature teacher, while another teacher and a guard were seriously injured, with the latter said to be in a critical condition, according to reports.

READ MORE: Musk predicts ‘civil war’ in Europe

The stabbing attack comes three days before the anniversary of the 2020 murder of geography professor Samuel Paty in the Paris suburb of Eragny-sur-Oise. Paty was stabbed by an 18-year-old Russian immigrant of Chechen descent, who was later killed by police.

Paty’s killer had been radicalized into Islamist ideology and had sought to avenge perceived insults against his religion. He targeted Paty for his lessons on the controversy surrounding cartoons of Prophet Mohammed and the 2015 terrorist attack on the satirical journal Charlie Hebdo, which had reprinted them.

Top stories

RT Features

Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No way out 
0:00
24:52
The cost of data centers
0:00
28:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies