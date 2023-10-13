icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
13 Oct, 2023 03:21
EU probing X (aka Twitter) over ‘terrorist content’

The bloc previously threatened “penalties” if Elon Musk’s platform ignored local “disinformation” regulations
EU probing X (aka Twitter) over ‘terrorist content’
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Noah Berger

The European Union has launched an investigation into X (formerly Twitter) over the alleged spread of “hate speech,” disinformation and other “illegal content” on the website. The social media giant will now be expected to prove it is complying with EU law.

The European Commission announced the move on Thursday, saying it had submitted a “formal request for information” to X under the EU’s sweeping internet regulation, the Digital Services Act (DSA). 

“This request follows indications received by the Commission services of the alleged spreading of illegal content and disinformation, in particular the spreading of terrorist and violent content and hate speech,” the body said.

CEO of X (aka Twitter) responds to EU 'disinfo' threats

While the statement made no mention of the ongoing Israel-Gaza war, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton previously said the bloc had seen a spike in “disinformation” following the “terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel” last weekend. The Palestinian group launched a major assault on Saturday, sending waves of fighters and rockets into Israel and prompting days of retaliatory airstrikes by the Israeli military. 

In a letter addressed to X owner Elon Musk earlier this week, Breton warned that the site could face “penalties” should it run afoul of the DSA, and went on to demand a written response within 24 hours.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino defended the site’s policies in an open letter to the EU on Thursday, insisting the platform had “redistributed resources” and “refocused teams” to manage posts related to the conflict in Israel. She said tens of thousands of posts, as well as hundreds of accounts allegedly linked to terrorist groups or extremism, had been removed since last Saturday.

EU gives Zuckerberg 24 hours to address 'disinformation' concerns

Under EU regulations, websites and search engines can be fined up to 6% of their global turnover if they are found to be in violation of the rules. However, while the law will not be fully enforced until early 2024, sites designated as “very large online platforms” – or those with more than 45 million monthly users, such as X – were expected to meet the requirements starting in August.

The bloc also reached out to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in another “urgent” letter, warning the billionaire he had 24 hours to provide a detailed description of how his platforms were addressing the spread of disinformation and “illegal content” regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

Top stories

RT Features

Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
'Pointless virtue signaling': Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
'Pointless virtue signaling': Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE

