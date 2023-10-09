EU reverses course on Palestine aid

The European Commission has backtracked after Israel announced a “siege” of Gaza

The European Union will not suspend the aid payments to the Palestinian Authority, its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday evening, contradicting an earlier announcement by Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi.

“The review of the EU’s assistance for Palestine announced by the European Commission will not suspend the due payments,” Borrell said in a statement, adding that this would have amounted to “punishing all the Palestinian people,” damaged the EU interests in the region, and “only further emboldened terrorists.”

Several hours earlier, Varhelyi announced that the “scale of terror and brutality against Israel and its people” by Hamas was a “turning point” for the bloc, and that “there can be no business as usual” going forward. He said the European Commission would put €691 million ($728.8 million) in aid to the Palestinian Authority under review and suspend all payments right away.

Varhelyi’s announcement came two days into clashes between the Palestinian militant movement Hamas and the Israeli military, which claimed hundreds of lives on both sides. Shortly afterward, however, Israel ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza, cutting off the supply of water, food and electricity to more than 2 million Palestinians in the territory.

Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn was reportedly the first senior European official to challenge Varhelyi’s proclamation, saying that the decision was up to the 27 member states and that the foreign ministers were due to discuss the matter on Tuesday.

The Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares called up Varhelyi and conveyed “his disagreement with the decision, which the foreign ministers were not aware of,” the Spanish broadcaster ABC reported, citing unnamed government officials.

Janez Lenarcic, the EU commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, also contradicted his Hungarian colleague, saying that while he “most strongly” condemns Hamas, the EU aid “will continue as long as needed.”

In a press release “clarifying” Varhelyi’s remarks, the European Commission said it was “launching an urgent review of the EU’s assistance for Palestine,” but was not suspending any payments because “there were no payments foreseen.”

“The objective of this review is to ensure that no EU funding indirectly enables any terrorist organization to carry out attacks against Israel. The Commission will equally review if, in light of the changed circumstances on the ground, its support programmes to the Palestinian population and the Palestinian Authority need to be adjusted,” the statement added.