icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
9 Oct, 2023 16:26
HomeWorld News

EU suspends aid to Palestine

There can be no more “business as usual,” Brussels has declared
EU suspends aid to Palestine
FILE PHOTO: EU Neighborhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi ©  Global Look Press / IMAGO / Dwi Anoraganingrum

The EU has suspended all aid and development assistance to Palestine in the wake of the attack by militant group Hamas on Israel, the bloc announced on Monday. Further aid-related budget proposals have also been postponed “until further notice,” according to EU Neighborhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi.

Brussels will review its entire aid and development policy towards Palestine, the official said, claiming that the “scale of terror and brutality against Israel and its people” was a “turning point” for the EU.

“There can be no business as usual,” Varhelyi said in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter). “We need action and we need it now.”

The comments came following a surprise attack by Hamas which saw militants breach Gaza’s border with Israel and briefly overrun several settlements after a massive rocket attack. The Israeli authorities have estimated that more than 700 people were killed in the assault and over 2,200 injured.

According to Varhelyi, the EU has been “the biggest donor” to the Palestinians and Monday’s decision will affect development aid worth €691 million ($728.8 million). “All payments [are] immediately suspended. All projects [have been] put under review,” he said, adding that “the foundations for peace, tolerance and co-existence must now be addressed.”

Israel announces ‘complete siege’ of Gaza
Read more
Israel announces ‘complete siege’ of Gaza

The commissioner further stated that “incitement of hatred, violence, and glorification of terror have poisoned the minds of so many.” According to the Financial Times, the EU had pledged a total of €1.18 billion ($1.24 billion) in support for both the West Bank and Gaza between 2021 and 2024.

The EU Commission denied that any of its funding had gone to Hamas, which it designates as a terrorist group. “The EU is not funding Hamas or their terrorist activities directly or indirectly,” the bloc said in the wake of Saturday’s attack, adding that it had maintained a “no contact policy” with the organization since 2007.

The decision by Brussels came a day after Berlin announced that it would also halt aid to Palestinians and review assistance and development programs. German Development Minister Svenja Schulze called the Hamas attack a “terrible turning point,” stating that Berlin would “examine our entire commitment to the Palestinian territories.” 

The decision was criticized by German MP Gregor Gysi, a prominent Left Party member, who insisted that not all Palestinians should be held accountable for the actions of Hamas. “Palestinian organizations can and must be supported, but Hamas cannot,” he told Der Spiegel.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Moscow lawyer turned servant of Zelensky’s people’: Why is a once famous Russian attorney now accused of treason?
‘Moscow lawyer turned servant of Zelensky’s people’: Why is a once famous Russian attorney now accused of treason? FEATURE
‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel’s retaliation?
‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel’s retaliation? FEATUREExclusive
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Moscow lawyer turned servant of Zelensky’s people’: Why is a once famous Russian attorney now accused of treason?
‘Moscow lawyer turned servant of Zelensky’s people’: Why is a once famous Russian attorney now accused of treason? FEATURE
‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel’s retaliation?
‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel’s retaliation? FEATUREExclusive
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘The US is the greatest purveyor of violence in the world’ – 2024 Libertarian presidential candidate
0:00
29:3
Trash Talk
0:00
27:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies