Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
8 Oct, 2023 21:28
Origins of US weaponry used by Hamas must be investigated – congresswoman

The weaponry used to attack Israel may have originated from Afghanistan or Ukraine, Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed
Origins of US weaponry used by Hamas must be investigated – congresswoman
Palestinians stand atop of a destroyed Israeli tank on October 07, 2023. (Photo by via Getty Images) ©  Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Hani Alshaer

Washington must work with Israel to probe the origins of the US-made weaponry, used by Palestinian militant group Hamas in the ongoing attack against the country, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Sunday.

The congresswoman alleged the weaponry, apparently used by Hamas, might have originated from Ukraine or Afghanistan, and the seized pieces must be tracked to determine their source. 

“We need to work with Israel to track serial numbers on any U.S. weapons used by Hamas against Israel. Did they come from Afghanistan? Did they come from Ukraine? Highly likely the answer is both,” the congresswoman wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Thus far, no solid evidence to back up such claims has emerged. However, at least one unverified video circulating online purported to show a Hamas militant “thanking” Ukrainians for weaponry while showcasing assorted US-made pieces, including a standard-issue M136 anti-tank grenade launcher.

The US has been pouring lavish military aid into Ukraine for over a year and a half already, propping up Kiev in its fight against Moscow. Ukraine has faced repeated allegations of misusing and selling off weaponry, with assorted offers ranging from firearms to mines and guided anti-tank missiles repeatedly surfacing on the dark net.

In Afghanistan, the entire arsenal of the now-defunct army, created with the direct and years-long involvement of the Pentagon, has fallen into the hands of the Taliban after the Islamist group took over the country in August 2021.

