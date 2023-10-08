‘Queen of Canada’ threatens villagers with public execution – media

Leader of group, seen as a cult, sent warning letters urging residents to “be forewarned and prepared” as locals try to remove them

A cult led by self-proclaimed Queen of Canada Romana Didulo has occupied an abandoned school in a small village in the province of Saskatchewan and is now threatening villagers with dire judgment and “execution” if they do not obey the group leader’s orders, a threat that has caused growing concern in the community, CBC reported on Friday.

The Queen of Canada group appeared in Richmound, Saskatchewan, in mid-September after being forced out of Kamsack, where hundreds of townspeople had protested their presence. In light of Kamsack’s successful removal of the group, residents of Richmound staged their own demonstration on September 24, parading cars near the school, honking horns and calling on the cult to leave. On Monday, Didulo’s adherents sent at least four threatening emails to village officials, Richmound Mayor Brad Miller told the news agency.

CBC reported that one of the letters from Didulo’s followers stated that if the villagers of Richmound didn’t comply with the “queen’s” decrees, they would face “publicly broadcast execution” and “undeserved devastation upon their children, grandchildren and families.” The sect also urged people to be “forewarned and prepared.”

After the letters went out, a village council meeting was promptly called, the mayor said. On Friday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) set up a temporary detachment in Richmound, according to local media.

“We are aware of the presence of a group sometimes referred to as the Kingdom of Canada,” Tyler Bates, commander of Saskatchewan RCMP’s South District, was cited as saying. The official noted that there were a number of calls related to “this group’s presence in the community over the last two weeks or so.”

Didulo is known as a far-right QAnon conspiracy theorist. Followers of QAnon believe there is a cabal of devil-worshiping pedophiles – dominated by Hollywood actors and Democrat politicians – who run a global sex-trafficking ring while conspiring against former US President Donald Trump and conservatives.

The ‘Queen of Canada’ also claims to be the national leader of the indigenous people, among her other titles. She gained thousands of followers by spreading conspiracy theories on social media. Some of them had joined Didulo on her agitation tours of small towns in Canada. According to local media, the group calls its meetings with people “educational.”