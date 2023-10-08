icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
8 Oct, 2023 12:09
Israel officially at war with Hamas – Netanyahu’s office

The invocation of Article 40 allows the government to carry out “significant military activities,” the prime minister’s office says
Israel officially at war with Hamas – Netanyahu’s office

Israel’s security cabinet voted on Saturday night to officially go to war following a major attack on the country by Palestinian armed group Hamas, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

The invocation of Article 40 of Israel’s Basic Law allows the government to take “significant military action that may lead, with a level of probability close to certain, to war,” Netanyahu’s office said on Sunday.

Under the legislation, the prime minister will be able to make certain decisions regarding the war with just the approval of the security cabinet, it added.

Netanyahu’s office also said the government had asked the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, to activate emergency regulations allowing for detainees to be held in custody for a longer period without being brought before a court.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

