Israel officially at war with Hamas – Netanyahu’s office

The invocation of Article 40 allows the government to carry out “significant military activities,” the prime minister’s office says

Israel’s security cabinet voted on Saturday night to officially go to war following a major attack on the country by Palestinian armed group Hamas, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

The invocation of Article 40 of Israel’s Basic Law allows the government to take “significant military action that may lead, with a level of probability close to certain, to war,” Netanyahu’s office said on Sunday.

Under the legislation, the prime minister will be able to make certain decisions regarding the war with just the approval of the security cabinet, it added.

Netanyahu’s office also said the government had asked the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, to activate emergency regulations allowing for detainees to be held in custody for a longer period without being brought before a court.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW