icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Oct, 2023 03:08
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russia responds to expulsion of diplomats from US

Moscow said the move was “revenge” after two American staffers were ordered to leave Russia last month
Russia responds to expulsion of diplomats from US
FILE PHOTO: Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, speaks during an event in Moscow, Russia, July 20, 2018. ©  AP / Alexander Zemlianichenko

The recent expulsion of two Russian diplomats from the United States marks another “confrontational step” by Washington, Moscow’s envoy to the US has said, noting that the embassy was given no explanation for the decision.

Responding after the State Department declared two Russian officials persona non grata earlier on Friday, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov argued the move was “banal revenge” for the dismissal of two American diplomats from Russia last month.

“Surprising here is the fact that our colleagues in the State Department, when handing over the note on expulsion, assured us – for some reason – that they had no intention to publicize this story and share details with the media,” the envoy said. “As has happened many times before, we have again been misled, contrary to the basic norms of diplomatic communication.”

Russia expels two US diplomats READ MORE: Russia expels two US diplomats

Antonov went on to say that he received no formal explanation for the blacklisting, adding that during his meetings with State Department officials, “I asked my interlocutors to explain what exactly our comrades were accused of and I received no arguments.”

In announcing the decision on Friday, Washington confirmed the move was retaliation for the recent expulsion of two US diplomats from Russia, warning that “unacceptable actions against our embassy personnel in Moscow will have consequences.”

The two American staffers were ordered to leave Russia on September 14. The Russian Foreign Ministry said at the time that they were “illegally” maintaining contact with Robert Shonov, a Russian national and former US consulate worker charged with espionage. 

“I would like to emphasize once again that the employees of the US Embassy in Moscow were found guilty of actions incompatible with diplomatic work,” Antonov said. “The expelled Americans were essentially interfering in our internal affairs and attempting to undermine Russia's national security.” 

READ MORE: FSB names US diplomats at center of Russian informant case

Washington has denied any wrongdoing in the case and rejected Moscow’s allegations as “wholly without merit,” saying the expulsions were merely an attempt to “intimidate and harass” US embassy staff.

The relations between the two powers have steadily deteriorated in recent years, with the administration of former US President Barack Obama shutting down several Russian consulates after accusing Moscow of “interference” in the 2016 presidential election. The diplomatic row has only escalated since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine last year, prompting a wave of Western sanctions and several tit-for-tat expulsions by both countries, including the dismissal of 12 Russian diplomats in February 2022.

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Kamchatka: Land of Fire-Breathing Giants
0:00
28:17
CrossTalk: Kiev's dilemma
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies