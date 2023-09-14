icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2023 12:31
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia expels two US diplomats

Embassy employees have been accused of recruiting a secret informant in Russia
Russia expels two US diplomats
FILE PHOTO: The US embassy in Moscow ©  Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced the expulsion of two American diplomats, who were previously accused of recruiting a Russian national as a confidential informant.

US Ambassador Lynne Tracy was summoned on Thursday to be issued with a 'demarche' note, a form of diplomatic protest, regarding David Bernstein and Jeffery Sillin, the Russian diplomatic department has announced.

Moscow declared the activities of the embassy employees incompatible with their status. They have seven days to leave the country, it said.

In late August, the Russian security service FSB identified the two Americans as persons of interest in an investigation. They are suspected of recruiting Russian citizen Robert Shonov as a confidential informant.

The felony that the man has been accused of was added to the Russian criminal code just last year. A person involved in secret cooperation with a foreign state or an international organization, whose actions are “directed at harming the security of Russia,” may be punished by up to eight years in prison. Shonov was arrested in May.

FSB names US diplomats at center of Russian informant case
Read more
FSB names US diplomats at center of Russian informant case

Washington has denied any wrongdoing and some weeks ago State Department spokesman Matt Miller called the Russian allegations “wholly without merit.” He described the accusations against the diplomats as an attempt to “intimidate and harass” embassy staff.

The ministry stated that “unlawful activity by the US diplomatic mission, including interference in the domestic affairs of the host state, is unacceptable and will be stopped with determination.”

Moscow and Washington have been degrading their respective diplomatic representation in the US and Russia for years. The administration of former US President Barack Obama started shutting down Russian consulates after accusing Moscow of “interfering” in the 2016 presidential election.

Russian reluctance to expel US diplomats in a tit-for-tat action in the last weeks of the Obama term in office was one of the elements of the ‘Russiagate’ narrative that haunted the presidency of Donald Trump. Moscow carried out the retaliation in July 2017.

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Stoltenberg’s confession
0:00
27:12
The cost of chatbots
0:00
27:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies