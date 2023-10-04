icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Oct, 2023 11:36
HomeWorld News

UK asks European countries to take its criminals – The Times

The British government is seeking to rent cell space from foreign countries to combat overcrowding in its prisons
UK asks European countries to take its criminals – The Times
Pentonville prison in London, UK © Getty Images / Ian Waldie

The UK’s Ministry of Justice is in talks with correctional facilities across Europe to rent out space to tackle chronic overcrowding in its prisons, according to Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, who gave a speech on the subject at a Conservative Party conference. 

As reported by The Times on Tuesday, the British government was inspired by how countries like Norway and Belgium had rented cells abroad in the past and is now looking to change the law to allow prisoners sentenced in England and Wales to serve their terms overseas.

Chalk stated that the UK is already in exploratory discussions with possible partners in Europe and that one of the first countries on the list of potential candidates is Estonia, which he had personally visited this summer.

“This government is doing more than any since the Victorian era to expand prison capacity,” Chalk told the conference. “Alongside our extra 20,000 prison places program, refurbishment of old prisons, and rapid deployment cells, renting prison places in other countries will ensure that we always have the space to keep the public safe from the most dangerous offenders.”

The Justice Ministry’s plan comes as the UK has been dealing with declining prison capacity. According to The Times, as of last week, only 768 available places were left in jails across England and Wales. 

German court rules UK prisons unsafe
Read more
German court rules UK prisons unsafe

Reacting to the proposal, representatives of the Labour Party and prison reform activists have stressed that the government’s move was a sign that the UK penitentiary system is failing and that the Conservative Party cannot find an alternative solution to the problem.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Justice activated emergency procedures to use 400 police cells to house convicts as prisons had run out of space. According to official data from late September, the UK currently houses 87,793 inmates. At the current imprisonment rate, that number is expected to rise to 94,400 by March 2025 and to 106,300 by 2027. Meanwhile, the total capacity of UK prisons today is listed at just 88,561.

Aside from overcrowding, conditions in British prisons have also been deemed so bad that a German court last month even refused to extradite an Albanian man to the UK, arguing that there were “valid grounds” to believe his fundamental rights would not be protected in the UK based on “the state of the British prison system.”

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Waning support 
0:00
26:17
Freedom Convoy protesters on trial
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies