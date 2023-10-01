Several dead in Spanish nightclub fire

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
British PM clarifies stance on troops in Ukraine
1 Oct, 2023 10:38
Officials have warned that the death toll could rise, with several people unaccounted for
Firefighters work at the Teatre nightclub where there has been a fire, in the leisure area of Las Atalayas, on October 1, 2023, in Murcia, Region of Murcia, Spain © Getty Images / Javi Carrion/Europa Press via Getty Images

At least seven people were killed in a fire at a nightclub in the southeast Spanish city of Murcia in the early hours of Sunday, local authorities said. Emergency services have warned the death toll could rise.

“The number of deaths inside the nightclub has risen to seven,” Mayor Jose Ballesta wrote on X (formerly Twitter) early on Sunday, revising an earlier count of six fatalities. “Emergency services continue to work in the area. Strength and encouragement to family and friends in these difficult times.”

“We are devastated,” Ballesta added to Spanish broadcaster 24 Horas.

The fire is understood to have broken out in the popular Teatre nightclub in the Atalayas area of Murcia at about 6am local time, and has since been brought under control. Eight people remain unaccounted for, some of whom were reportedly celebrating a birthday in an upper section of the nightclub, according to Spanish publication La Verdad.

READ MORE: Wedding party fire in Iraq kills over 100

Forty firefighters were involved in efforts to control the blaze, and in the rescue operation. The Homicide Group of the Murcia Police has opened an investigation into the cause of the disaster. At least four people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Footage posted on social media shows firefighters attempting to control the flames, which appeared to have destroyed a large section of the building’s roof. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

The cause of the fire, which broke out while the nightclub was still busy, remains unclear.

“Emergency services are still hard at work to put out the fire that occurred in the Teatre nightclub,” Murcia Town Hall said, adding that it “deeply regrets” the incident, and offers its condolences to all those affected.

