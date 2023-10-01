Blast rocks Turkish capital

The explosion occurred outside the Interior Ministry building, local authorities say

A suicide bomber has detonated an explosive device outside the Interior Ministry headquarters in the Turkish capital Ankara, local authorities have reported.

The blast on Sunday morning was an attempted terrorist attack, according to the authorities. Two perpetrators were involved in the incident, one of whom blew himself up, while the other was neutralized by the security forces, the Interior Ministry added.

Two police officers were injured in the standoff, officials said.

Images from Ankara show armored vehicles being deployed in the streets, along with numerous armed police officers and soldiers. One of the photos features what looks like a used man-portable rocket launcher thrown on the ground.

Ankara’daki terör saldırısında gerçekleşen patlamanın görüntüsü: pic.twitter.com/Xk4m5wyO9E — ibrahim Haskoloğlu (@haskologlu) October 1, 2023

The attack took place on the day when Türkiye’s parliament was scheduled to reconvene following its summer recess.

Last November, an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian area in the center of Türkiye’s largest city, Istanbul. The blast killed eight people, including two children, and injured 80 others. The Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish militia YPG. The PKK denied any involvement.