icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Longest-serving US senator dies at 90
29 Sep, 2023 12:54
HomeWorld News

NATO hardware not designed to fight Russia – WSJ

The claim was made by a Ukrainian drone procurer, who believes that Western warfighting techniques are outdated
NATO hardware not designed to fight Russia – WSJ
Destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles ©  Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Some of the West’s modern heavy weapons are not suitable for the Ukraine conflict because their design has been shaped by decades of fighting involving much weaker opponents, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

“A lot of Western armor doesn’t work here because it had been created not for an all-out war but for conflicts of low or medium intensity,” a Ukrainian promoter of drone warfare named Taras Chmut told the outlet. “If you throw it into a mass offensive, it just doesn’t perform.”

His opinion was one of several cited by the WSJ, as it argued that the prevalence of cheap drones in Ukraine has affected the fighting so much that NATO-promoted approaches simply cannot work there.

The US and its allies have trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops over the years. This summer, they expected the Ukrainians to put their skills and Western weapons to use and breach Russian defensive lines in the south of the front line, according to media reports.

Russian defenses stronger than expected – UK military chief
Read more
Russian defenses stronger than expected – UK military chief

The kind of combined-arms maneuvers Washington advocated “may no longer be possible in principle,” the WSJ suggested. Drones swiftly detect any significant force, calling in fire. And kamikaze variants are capable of disabling much more expensive weapon systems.

Chmut, whose Come Back Alive foundation raises funds to procure drones for the Ukrainian military, said Western nations would be better off providing a larger quantity of cheaper, simpler systems.

Similar Ukrainian complaints about NATO’s assumptions were published by Le Monde on Wednesday. The French newspaper interviewed frontline troops about the benefit – or lack thereof – of the training they received from foreign backers.

Ukraine suffering ‘big problems’ with improvised hardware – Forbes
Read more
Ukraine suffering ‘big problems’ with improvised hardware – Forbes

One anecdote mentioned by Le Monde claimed that a German-trained recruit had to be sent back, because he only knew how to operate a column formation. Kiev stopped using these after suffering heavy losses in the initial push against Russia in June.

“I repeatedly told them that the NATO manuals didn’t apply to Ukraine,” a soldier said of his training in England. “Their reply was that that’s how it was, everything was predetermined.”

“Our soldiers are more experienced than the ones who are supposed to train them. Many of them have been fighting for ten years,” another one said. “We are a long way away from NATO standards.”

Kiev has blamed a shortage of Western support in relation to its summer counteroffensive for its underwhelming results so far. US officials cited by the media have argued that Kiev unnecessarily wasted resources, refusing to concentrate forces for a decisive strike, and was too averse to incurring casualties.

Top stories

RT Features

The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia, then China
0:00
26:33
The cost of wine
0:00
25:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies