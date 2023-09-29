Number of LGBT Brits grows by half in five years – study

Some 93% in Britain still consider themselves to be straight, the Office for National Statistics says

The number of people in Britain identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual (LGB) increased by more than 50% between 2017 and 2022, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have shown.

Around 1.8 million or 3.3% of UK citizens identify as LGB, compared to 2.1% in 2017, the agency said in a study released on Wednesday.

Most of those identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual are younger people, with ONS data suggesting that almost one in ten of those aged from 16 to 24 fit into one of the three categories.

Among women in the 16 to 24 age group, 10.6% identified as lesbian/gay or bisexual — an increase of 5.8% compared to 2017, the survey found.

The proportion of British men between 16-24 identifying as gay or bisexual was lower, at 7.9%.

Overall, the number of those who consider themselves straight has declined, from 95% in 2017 to 93.4% in 2022, the ONS data showed.

The study said the drop can be attributed to “more people exploring their sexual identity” as well as “changing societal attitudes towards different groups” allowing people to express themselves more freely.

Around 46% of those identifying as straight were married, while 72% of lesbians and gay men, and almost 83% of bisexual people, had “never married or entered a civil partnership,” the ONS said.