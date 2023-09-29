icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Longest-serving US senator dies at 90
29 Sep, 2023 13:00
HomeWorld News

Number of LGBT Brits grows by half in five years – study

Some 93% in Britain still consider themselves to be straight, the Office for National Statistics says
Number of LGBT Brits grows by half in five years – study
The annual Pride Parade in the streets of London ©  AFP / Henry Nicholls

The number of people in Britain identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual (LGB) increased by more than 50% between 2017 and 2022, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have shown.

Around 1.8 million or 3.3% of UK citizens identify as LGB, compared to 2.1% in 2017, the agency said in a study released on Wednesday.

Most of those identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual are younger people, with ONS data suggesting that almost one in ten of those aged from 16 to 24 fit into one of the three categories.

Among women in the 16 to 24 age group, 10.6% identified as lesbian/gay or bisexual — an increase of 5.8% compared to 2017, the survey found.

The proportion of British men between 16-24 identifying as gay or bisexual was lower, at 7.9%.

Overall, the number of those who consider themselves straight has declined, from 95% in 2017 to 93.4% in 2022, the ONS data showed.

READ MORE: Church of England priests want change to LGBTQ policy – survey

The study said the drop can be attributed to “more people exploring their sexual identity” as well as “changing societal attitudes towards different groups” allowing people to express themselves more freely.

Around 46% of those identifying as straight were married, while 72% of lesbians and gay men, and almost 83% of bisexual people, had “never married or entered a civil partnership,” the ONS said.

Top stories

RT Features

The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia, then China
0:00
26:33
The cost of wine
0:00
25:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies