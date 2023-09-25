UN censures Canada over celebration of Ukrainian WW2 Nazi veteran

The international body has said it does not endorse “honoring” any active collaborationists of a kind

The UN has weighed in on the recent Nazi veteran celebration scandal in Canada, in which the parliament of Canada gave “a standing ovation” to a Ukrainian man who fought in the Nazi Waffen SS during WW2. A spokesman for the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, told journalists that “we, of course, stand against any honoring of people, who actively took part in Nazi activities during the Second World War.”

The international body, Dujarric confirmed during a daily briefing on Monday, opposes any moves celebrating anyone who had actively aided and abetted the Nazis.

The incident took place last week, during a visit by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to Canada. The 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka had been invited to attend parliament as a “Ukrainian and Canadian hero,” despite widely available photographic evidence of his membership of the SS. Canadian House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota, who was responsible for inviting Hunka, has since apologized and expressed his “regret” over the decision.

The office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted that “no advance notice” had been provided to Zelensky’s delegation or to the Canadian leader about Hunka’s invitation. The incident still sparked outrage and sparked condemnation from several nation states and Jewish groups.

Oleg Stepanov, Moscow’s ambassador to Ottawa, said last Sunday that Russia would demand an explanation from Ottawa for hailing a Nazi veteran. He also branded the government led by Trudeau an “epitome of neo-liberal fascism.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the incident as “outrageous negligence.”

A similar reaction came from Poland. Witold Dzielski, Warsaw’s ambassador to Ottawa, said that the SS unit Hunka was serving with was “responsible for murdering thousands of Poles & Jews,” adding that his nation would never agree to “whitewashing such villains.”

Several Jewish organizations, including the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs that represents Jewish federations across Canada, condemned the parliament’s actions as well.

“An apology is owed to every Holocaust survivor and veteran of the Second World War who fought the Nazis,” the FSWC said.