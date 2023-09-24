Mexican ‘demon doll’ arrested – media

A would-be thief was using the infamous Chucky to terrorize locals, it was reported

A man who had been using a knife-wielding Chucky doll to terrorize and rob locals in northern Mexico was arrested, local media report. The horror-movie doll was also handcuffed and taken into custody.

The man, identified only as ‘Carlos N.’, was accused by authorities of using the doll – which has been popularized by the ‘Child’s Play’ horror-movie series – of disturbing public order, endangering the public and demanding money from them in Monclova, in the northern state of Coahuila earlier this month.

“He put the doll in their faces and was scaring people,” Juan Raul Alcocer, a former director of the Monclova Police, told Fuerza Informativa Azteca. “It is an offense, [and] for this reason he was arrested.”

It was also reported that Carlos N. was under the influence of an illicit substance at the time of the incident he was charged under, which occurred in the city’s main public square.

Both Carlos N as well as the offending doll were taken to a local police precinct where both were handcuffed and had their mugshots taken. The Chucky doll, which still had a large knife protruding from its overalls, was propped up against a wall and held up by its hair while a mugshot was taken.

However, the police officer who handcuffed the doll – reportedly at the request of reporters – was later admonished for the move.

“Some journalists were jokingly telling him to pose with the doll, to put handcuffs on it,” Alcocer said. “He must take his job and the regulations seriously, not play those games.”

The ‘demon doll’ at the center of the police’s enquiries first debuted on the silver screen in 1988’s ‘Child’s Play,’ a movie which tells the tale of a mother who gives a doll to her son but is unaware that the toy is ‘possessed’ by the spirit of a serial murderer.

The original film spawned seven sequels. ‘Child’s Play 3’ is believed to have been cited in two separate murder enquiries in the UK in December 1992 and February 1993 as having been the ‘inspiration’ behind the crimes.

Viewing of the movie was later restricted in the UK, with some video-rental chains refusing to carry copies of the film in their stores.