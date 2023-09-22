icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Senator Menendez charged with corruption
22 Sep, 2023 15:04
HomeWorld News

Poland questions price of supporting Ukraine

Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has claimed Warsaw is being forced to “pay the bill twice” amid a row with Kiev over grain imports
Poland questions price of supporting Ukraine
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau ©  Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ukraine is taking advantage of Poland’s goodwill and the country’s residents have been forced to foot the bill, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has suggested. The Polish top diplomat's comment came amid an escalating row between Warsaw and Kiev over imports of cheap Ukrainian grain into the EU country.

In a piece published by Politico on Friday, Rau reminded everyone that his country had opened the doors to millions of Ukrainian refugees, while also serving as a key hub for Western weapons shipments. They had also provided Kiev with a considerable amount of weapons out of Poland’s own stocks since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict last February. According to the diplomat, “of all the allies, Poles took upon themselves the heaviest burden when it came to helping Ukraine.

However, now the Polish people are asking themselves why they are being forced to “pay the bill for helping Ukraine twice,” Rau wrote, referring to “unfair economic competition” on the part of Kiev.

The minister pointed out that his country was flooded with Ukrainian grain after the main maritime routes via the Black Sea were closed off, but that “dishonest grain traders” took advantage of “what was designed to facilitate an emergency transit route for Ukrainian grain” to Asian and African nations.

Poland wants US to ‘cool down’ Ukrainians – deputy FM READ MORE: Poland wants US to ‘cool down’ Ukrainians – deputy FM

According to Rau’s estimates, 600 times more Ukrainian wheat was imported into Poland in the first four months of 2023, compared to the corresponding period last year, causing losses for Polish farmers.

The minister noted that all major parties in Poland support the government’s decision to impose a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain announced last week. He added that Poles seemed “surprised” by accusations leveled at Warsaw by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who has suggested the neighboring country is failing to show enough solidarity.

Rau concluded by saying that solidarity should go both ways and claiming that a stronger Poland is in Ukraine’s own best interest.

The rift between the two nations saw Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki declare on Wednesday that Warsaw was “no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine.” The country’s president, Andrzej Duda, later toned down the message, saying that Kiev can still count on obsolete weapons out of Polish stocks.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky gave a speech at the UN in which he criticized some European nations for merely “playing out solidarity in a political theater” and “making a thriller from the grain.

Kiev has lodged complaints with the World Trade Organization over Polish restrictions, as well as those imposed on Ukrainian grain imports by Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

Top stories

RT Features

The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO all in
0:00
25:6
The cost of heatwaves
0:00
26:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies