icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2023 15:26
HomeWorld News

US using Ukraine as electronic warfare testing ground – Defense News

Western media called Russian countermeasures a major factor behind Kiev’s battlefield failures
US using Ukraine as electronic warfare testing ground – Defense News
FILE PHOTO: Russian troops deploy a Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare system. ©  Sputnik/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

The Pentagon is “taking notes” on the use of electronic warfare (EW) by Russia and Ukraine, US military commander Josh Kozlov has said, the outlet Defense News reported on Wednesday.

The comments from the leader of the US Army's 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, who was speaking at the Air, Space, and Cyber Conference in Maryland, were of significance given ongoing tensions between the US and China, the outlet reported. Kozlov's unit was created two years ago to spearhead US attempts to catch up in advanced electronic warfare.

“The agility being displayed by both parties, in the way that they’re executing operations in the spectrum, is awesome,” the US military commander said of the Ukraine conflict. “Both sides are doing the cat-and-mouse game very, very well.”

“In the future, for us, if we do confront a peer, being agile and being rapid is the key to success in the spectrum,” he added.

West enabling Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian targets – The Economist
Read more
West enabling Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian targets – The Economist

Military expert organizations such as the British Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) cite Russian EW capabilities as one of the key reasons Ukrainian forces have failed to make any tangible progress during the three months of its summer counteroffensive.

On the battlefield, Russian troops disrupt Ukrainian communications and interfere with the targeting of Western-provided precision munitions. Electronic countermeasures also help the Russian military thwart Ukrainian drone attacks inside Russia.

The Ukrainian leadership has touted their nation as a testing range for advanced Western weapons systems, arguing that their manufacturers have a unique opportunity for real combat trials of their prototypes.

Ben Wallace, then-Secretary of Defence of the UK, called Ukraine a “battle lab” for the British military during a report to the parliament in July.

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Stoltenberg’s confession
0:00
27:12
The cost of chatbots
0:00
27:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies