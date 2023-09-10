icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine conflict, multipolarity and climate issues: Live updates from G20 summit in India
10 Sep, 2023 13:37
HomeWorld News

British mercenary found tied up and killed in Ukraine

Jordan Chadwick was discovered underwater in mysterious circumstances, the UK Foreign Office has confirmed
British mercenary found tied up and killed in Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: A joint Union Jack and Ukrainian flag badge is pictured as Ukrainian soldiers take part in trench warfare exercises at a British Army military base in Northern England, June 2, 2023 ©  AFP / Paul Ellis

The body of a British soldier was found tied up in a body of water in Ukraine earlier this summer, the UK Foreign Office confirmed on Friday. It is unclear who killed the mercenary, and Ukrainian authorities have said that an investigation will not be launched until next year.

Jordan Chadwick, who served in the British Army from 2011 to 2015, traveled to Ukraine last October to join the International Legion. Lancashire Police told his mother in June that he had been found dead in a body of water with his hands tied behind his back. The Foreign Office confirmed his death to multiple UK media outlets on Friday.

The 31-year-old’s body was repatriated to the UK last month. The Ukrainian military will open an inquest into his death in February, the BBC reported.

It is unclear where Chadwick died, or who killed him. Likewise it is unclear whether Chadwick was drowned to death, or was dead before he was thrown into the water. 

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Read more
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine

Chadwick is one of more than a dozen British nationals killed in Ukraine since the conflict began last February. Those killed include 22-year-old Samuel Newey, who died in combat last month, and Simon Lingard, who was killed by artillery fire in the unsuccessful defense of Artyomovsk/Bakhmut last November.

Three days after Russian forces entered Ukraine last year, President Vladimir Zelensky put out an appeal for foreigners to join the country’s International Legion. Thousands answered, but stories of ill-prepared recruits, incompetent commanders, and horrific losses soon emerged. The legion shifted its recruitment efforts solely to military veterans shortly afterwards, but foreign fighters in Ukraine have consistently described conditions on the front line as “hell,” with casualty rates in some units reportedly as high as 85%.

Some 12,000 hired guns have traveled to Ukraine since the start of the conflict, the Russian Defense Ministry estimated in July. As of July, just 2,200 remained in the country, with 5,000 killed and the rest fleeing Ukraine, the ministry stated.

However, the commander of the Georgian Legion, another foreign mercenary group, claimed in June that the true number of foreign fighters in Ukraine is much higher. Nearly 20,000 foreigners were serving in Ukraine at that time, Mamuka Mamulashvili told British media, with almost 3,000 British citizens among them.



Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sense in consensus? Sudheendra Kulkarni, adviser to former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
0:00
28:39
Accused of Medicaid fraud
0:00
24:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies