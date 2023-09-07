icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Sep, 2023 04:16
HomeWorld News

Japan launches ‘Moon sniper’ lunar lander

The mission aims to touch down on the Moon’s surface sometime in early 2024
Japan launches ‘Moon sniper’ lunar lander
An H2-A rocket carrying a small lunar surface probe and other objects lifts off from the Tanegashima Space Centre on Tanegashima island, Japan, on September 7, 2023. ©  Jiji Press / AFP

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has successfully launched a lunar exploration craft into space aboard a domestically produced rocket, hoping to reach the Moon by next February. 

An H-IIA rocket took off from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center on Thursday, releasing the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) for its several-month voyage to the lunar surface, according to JAXA.

Though the $100 million mission got off to a rocky start, with three postponements last month due to poor weather, JAXA noted that the rocket “flew as planned” during Thursday’s launch.

The space agency says it plans to make a “pinpoint landing” with the SLIM, aiming to be within 100 meters of its target site – earning it the nickname “Moon sniper.” JAXA noted the mission would provide valuable data and experience for future space exploration, including landings on “resource-scarce planets.”

“By creating the SLIM lander, humans will make a qualitative shift towards being able to land where we want and not just where it is easy to land, as had been the case before,” JAXA said in a mission description.

Should all go according to plan, the robotic SLIM lander will follow a long, fuel-efficient path before touching down inside the Shioli impact crater, a nearly 1,000-foot wide basin located on the near side of the Moon. The craft carries a number of sensors and other gear, including several small probes that will help to monitor the condition of the landing site.

Putin personally congratulates Modi on Moon mission success READ MORE: Putin personally congratulates Modi on Moon mission success

In addition to the lander, the same H-IIA rocket also carried the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, or XRISM, a space telescope jointly developed by JAXA, NASA and the European Space Agency. Researchers hope the instrument will lead to breakthroughs in the field of X-ray astronomy, potentially shedding new light on the structure of the early universe, the formation of galaxies and the nature of dark matter, among other things.

The successful launch follows two other failed lunar landing attempts by Japan over the last year, with JAXA losing contact with one craft last November, while another crashed down on the Moon in April.

The feat also comes after India’s maiden voyage to the lunar surface in late August – making it the fourth country to ever perform a landing – as well as an unsuccessful attempt by Moscow’s Luna-25 mission. Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the landing failed due to a technical glitch with the engine of the craft, but went on to voice hopes for future Moon missions.

Top stories

RT Features

Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him?
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him? FEATURE
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him?
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him? FEATURE
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Covid loneliness
0:00
27:23
War by Hollywood script? Larry Johnson, Former analyst at the US Central Intelligence Agency
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies