Southern Europe hit by deadly floods (VIDEOS)

At least seven people have died from the disaster in three countries

Intense flash floods have devastated parts of Bulgaria, Greece, and Türkiye on Tuesday, killing at least seven people. The disaster disrupted traffic on multiple roads and prompted evacuations.

Two victims perished in Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city, the governor’s office said late on Tuesday.

According to officials, the torrents caused by heavy downpour devastated the Basaksehir and Kucukcekmece districts in the European part of Istanbul.

Videos posted to social media show raging torrents filling the streets and sweeping away cars. Several subway stations were flooded.

#BREAKING#Turkey#Istanbul JUST IN! Situation is critical in Istanbul, Turkey due to heavy floods. People found themselves trapped in the National Library of Başakşehir.

Dozens were trapped inside the library building and all have since been rescued, Yasin Kartoglu, the top official in Basaksehir, said.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said two people were killed and four were missing after a flash flood hit a campsite in Kirklareli province, near the border with Bulgaria. A search and rescue operation was launched after tourist bungalows were swept away.

Similar scenes occurred in Bulgaria’s Black Sea resort of Tsarevo, where entire streets were submerged in water. Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said that two people were confirmed dead and three were unaccounted for. Around 60 people were evacuated, according to officials.

Terrible floods due to heavy rains in the Tsarevo of Bulgaria 🇧🇬 (05.09.2023)

Torrential rains also hit Greece, as western and central part of the country was affected by Storm Daniel. One man was killed in the city of Volos when a wall fell on him, while another person was missing, a local fire department said.

Dreadful floods have struck Volos, Greece on September 5, 2023, as a result of intense rainfall.

A nursing home with 94 elderly residents was evacuated in Volos after the building was damaged by the flood.

International tourists were stranded on the island of Skiathos as police ordered locals and foreigners to stay off the streets.