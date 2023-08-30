icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Aug, 2023 16:39
HomeWorld News

Scholz wants ‘immediately effective’ weapons for Ukraine

Most citizens supposedly support Berlin’s “well-thought-out” military and financial aid to Kiev, the German chancellor has claimed
Scholz wants ‘immediately effective’ weapons for Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ©  Global Look Press / IMAGO / Chris Emil Janssen

Germany plans to concentrate its efforts on providing Ukrainian forces with artillery pieces, munitions and air defense systems, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday following a closed government meeting. Berlin wants the weapons it sends to Kiev to be “immediately effective,” he said, adding that most Germans supposedly back the government’s “carefully weighed” policy on Ukraine.

“The truth is that Germany is the second largest supplier [of weapons to Ukraine] after the US,” Scholz told journalists at a joint press conference held alongside ruling coalition leaders. He then listed the weapons Berlin had already provided to Kiev, including tanks, air defense systems like IRIS-T, and US-made Patriots, adding that it always seeks to send weapons that can make a difference on the battlefield.

Germany plans to focus on “artillery, ammunition and air defense,” the chancellor said when asked what types of weapons Germany plans to send to Kiev next and if long-range Taurus missiles are on the agenda. He didn’t mention the missiles in question by name.

Scholz branded ‘warmonger’ at rally held by his own party
Read more
Scholz branded ‘warmonger’ at rally held by his own party

“The majority of citizens… agree with the policy of the Federal Government” on aiding Kiev, Scholz said, adding that this is so since Berlin “carefully considers all the issues” linked to this assistance.

Every decision on providing aid to Ukraine is “very difficult,” Scholz explained, and his cabinet “does not take decisions on the spur of the moment” but acts only when it believes it “has something to say and to do.”

“That is the reason why there is still a lot of support for the policy of helping Ukraine not just financially but also with arms,” the chancellor said.

Berlin’s military assistance to Ukraine has repeatedly been called into question by the German public, with the Taurus long-range missiles being just the latest divisive issue on the agenda. Several polls carried out over the past few weeks showed that between 50% and 66% of Germans opposed sending the Swedish-German projectiles to Kiev.

Earlier, German citizens spoke against providing Ukraine with tanks and fighter jets, 45% and 64% respectively, according to various surveys. Scholz was also booed and heckled over his Ukraine policies at his own party’s rally in June.

Top stories

RT Features

This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
A world without cash
0:00
26:44
Grim future of G7
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies