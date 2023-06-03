icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jun, 2023 20:58
HomeWorld News

Scholz branded ‘warmonger’ at rally held by his own party

The German Chancellor was booed and heckled over his Ukraine policy
Scholz branded ‘warmonger’ at rally held by his own party
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ©  Global Look Press / dpa / Jonas Walzberg

German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, received an icy welcome at a ‘European Festival’ organized by his own Social Democratic Party (SPD) on Friday. Scholz was booed and whistled at as he sought to address a festival held in the town of Falkensee, in the German state of Brandenburg, near Berlin.

Footage published by the Ruptly video agency shows event attendees criticizing Scholz for being a "people’s traitor" and a "warmonger." Few supporters are seen cheering for the chancellor. A group was also heard shouting "liar" and "bandit" while demanding "peace without weapons" and urging Scholz to "go away."

According to the German tabloid Bild, some of the chancellor’s critics are associated with the country's right-wing scene and were wearing clothes bearing symbols of Russia and the anti-vaccination movement.

Scholz defended his government’s policies amid the chilly reception, insisting that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a "warmonger" for ordering the military operation in Ukraine. He also dismissed his critics as "loudmouths," adding that had they had "any sense in [their] brains" they would criticize the Russian leadership instead of him. 

Majority of Germans oppose NATO membership for Ukraine – poll
Read more
Majority of Germans oppose NATO membership for Ukraine – poll

The chancellor was supported by Brandenburg's Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke, who remarked that the demonstration "belongs on the Red Square." Woidke, an SPD member, told the demonstrators that it was thanks to "democracy" and "freedom" that they were allowed to "quarrel" at the rally.

A YouGov survey published in May suggested that most Germans favored peace talks between Kiev and Moscow. As many as 54% of the respondents also opposed Ukraine’s potential NATO membership.

The German public also appeared to be wary of the massive military support Berlin provided to Kiev throughout the conflict. In a February survey, almost two-thirds of Germans polled opposed providing Kiev with fighter jets. In December 2022, a YouGov poll indicated that 45% were against sending German Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

A number of German celebrities and public figures have also sent two open letters to Scholz, in which they urged Berlin to stop supplying Ukrainian forces with arms and focus instead on reaching a ceasefire through peaceful means instead.

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Kosovo Serbs are facing apartheid and Palestine-style oppression – ex-Serbian FM Vuk Jeremic
0:00
29:14
Independent journalists under fire
0:00
28:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies