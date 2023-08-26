icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Aug, 2023 03:48
HomeWorld News

Japanese warplanes sent to monitor Chinese bombers – Tokyo

Beijing’s aircraft have been spotted near Okinawa and Taiwan, the Defense Ministry said
Japanese warplanes sent to monitor Chinese bombers – Tokyo
An F-2 fighter jet takes part in a live fire exercise conducted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) at East Fuji Maneuver Area in Gotemba on May 28, 2022. ©  Tomohiro Ohsumi / AFP

Tokyo has scrambled warplanes to track Chinese bombers and drones off Okinawa and Taiwan, Kyodo News reported on Friday, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry. The jets were dispatched during continuing tensions in the region. 

According to the MOD, two Chinese H-6 bombers were detected while flying through the strait between Okinawa and Miyako islands. Okinawa is home to Kadena Air Base, the largest US military site in the Asia-Pacific. 

The Japanese military also said its aircraft were sent to monitor a Chinese BZK-005 reconnaissance drone and another “likely Chinese” drone flying between Japan’s westernmost Yonaguni island and Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, reported on Saturday morning that 32 Chinese military aircraft and nine warships were spotted around the island. It added that 20 planes, including eight J-10 and two Su-30 fighters, had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered the island’s air defense identification zone. 

US approves new sale of military equipment to Taiwan
Read more
US approves new sale of military equipment to Taiwan

Taiwan’s own aircraft, as well as naval ships and land-based missile systems, were activated to monitor the situation, the MOD said. 

The maneuvers were reported amid economic and military tensions between Beijing on one side, and Tokyo and Taipei on the other. On Monday, mainland China banned imports of mangoes from Taiwan, citing food safety issues. At the same time, Beijing announced a total ban on Japanese seafood in response to Tokyo’s decision to begin dumping wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the site of the 2011 disaster, into the Pacific Ocean.

China has also been warning Taipei against “collusion” with the US. Beijing, which considers Taiwan its territory, opposes the local government’s diplomatic contacts with foreign countries, as well as the sale of American weapons to Taiwan. The State Department greenlighted the most-recent military deal with Taiwan on Wednesday, allowing the purchase of F-16 equipment and spare parts. 

China held large-scale military drills around Taiwan earlier this month, after Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te toured the US. Beijing did the same last year, following then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the island.

Top stories

RT Features

The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church FEATURE
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church FEATURE
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cannabis
0:00
25:56
The international politicization of sports
0:00
27:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies