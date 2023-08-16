icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Aug, 2023 19:10
HomeWorld News

British Museum sacks employee over jewel theft

A member of staff allegedly made off with a collection of ancient gold and precious stones
British Museum sacks employee over jewel theft
Visitors are seen in the Great Court of the British Museum in London, Britain, December 3, 2020 ©  AFP / Justin Tallis

The British Museum has announced that it will take legal action against one of its employees, after a collection of jewellery and gems were found “missing, stolen, or damaged.” Some of the artefacts were more than 3,000 years old.

In a press release on Wednesday, the London-based museum announced that “gold jewellery and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD” had been taken from a storeroom, where they were kept for academic and research purposes.

A member of staff has been dismissed, the museum stated, adding that the matter was under investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police. 

“Our priority is now threefold: first, to recover the stolen items; second, to find out what, if anything, could have been done to stop this; and third, to do whatever it takes, with investment in security and collection records, to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” British Museum Chair George Osborne said.

6 charged in Germany over daring Dresden Green Vault heist, jewels worth €100mn still missing 2 years after theft
Read more
6 charged in Germany over daring Dresden Green Vault heist, jewels worth €100mn still missing 2 years after theft

The theft was first discovered earlier this year, Osborne said, adding that museum staff conducted an internal review and identified the alleged culprit. No further details were given on the suspect or how they managed to remove the jewels.

The British Museum has itself been accused of theft, with authorities in Ethiopia, Greece, and Nigeria, as well as Aboriginal communities in Australia and Easter Island all currently embroiled in legal disputes with the museum over the return of artefacts taken to the UK during Britain’s colonial heyday. 

According to UK law, the government must sign off on the return of museum artefacts to their native lands in all but a few narrow cases. Addressing the museum’s dispute with Greece over the ancient Parthenon Marbles, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said in December that it had “no plans to change the law, which prohibits removing objects from the museum’s collections.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
Niger coup
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies