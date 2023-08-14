icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Aug, 2023 10:51
HomeWorld News

Blast rocks Istanbul shipyard – authorities

The incident was caused by gas compression in the waste storage area of a ship, officials have said
Blast rocks Istanbul shipyard – authorities
Istanbul, Türkiye. ©  Yasin AKGUL / AFP

An explosion has rocked a shipyard in the Turkish city of Istanbul, leaving one person dead and another injured, local authorities have said.

In a statement on Monday, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said the blast had occurred at a shipbuilding facility in Tuzla, a municipality in the Asian part of the city, at around 10:30am local time. It added that the incident had been caused by gas compression in the waste storage section of a ship while work was being carried out.

Officials said the injured worker was receiving treatment, and that police have launched an investigation.

Tuzla is home to Türkiye’s largest shipyards, which offer a full range of vessel repairs, conversion, and dry-docking services.

READ MORE: Large explosion hits Turkish port (VIDEOS)

The incident comes just days after a powerful explosion damaged several grain silos in the Turkish port of Derince, near Istanbul. The blast initially killed one person and injured 12 others, although on Monday a female worker succumbed to her injuries in hospital, taking the death toll to two.

Top stories

RT Features

‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
‘He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob’: Children from India’s Manipur bear the brunt of ethnic conflict
‘He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob’: Children from India’s Manipur bear the brunt of ethnic conflict ExclusiveFEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
‘He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob’: Children from India’s Manipur bear the brunt of ethnic conflict
‘He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob’: Children from India’s Manipur bear the brunt of ethnic conflict ExclusiveFEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Niger coup
0:00
27:31
‘India will NOT play anyone else’s games’ – Shashi Tharoor on BRICS, Ukraine and relations with the US
0:00
28:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies