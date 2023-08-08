icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Aug, 2023 10:08
RT starts accepting entries for 2023 Khaled Alkhateb conflict journalism awards

Accolades will be granted for the best journalism from a conflict zone and best humanitarian reporting
RT starts accepting entries for 2023 Khaled Alkhateb conflict journalism awards
©  Ramil Sitdikov;  RIA Novosti

RT’s 2023 Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards for conflict-zone reporting and humanitarian journalism are now officially accepting entries in all formats, both text and video. 

Applications will be accepted in any language and from any country from both freelancers, as well as journalists working for traditional or alternative and independent media platforms. The deadline for submissions is October 30, 2023. Winners will be announced sometime in December and will receive a monetary prize of 200,000 rubles. 

This year, four categories will be featured: ‘Best Video Journalism From A Conflict Zone’ and ‘Best Written Journalism From A Conflict Zone’ for work focusing on the day-to-day events, complexities, and ramifications of armed conflict; and ‘Best Humanitarian Video Journalism’ and ‘Best Humanitarian Written Journalism’ for stories shedding light on efforts to assist civilians and refugees, as well as the post-war recovery of communities, and the consequences conflicts have had on regular people. 

The Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards were established by RT in 2018 in memory of 25-year-old RT Arabic stringer Khaled Alkhateb, who was killed by ISIS shelling in Homs, Syria, in 2017 while reporting on the fighting between Syrian government forces and terrorists. 

In 2022, in its fifth anniversary year, the awards were dedicated to coverage of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. In years prior, submissions were received from as many as 25 countries and in ten languages and focused on conflicts in places such as Yemen, Iran, Syria, Libya, Iraq, the Philippines, and Mozambique.

