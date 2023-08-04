icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Navalny sentenced to 19 years in prison
4 Aug, 2023 16:34
HomeWorld News

Danish opposition parties protest plan to ban Quran-burning

Scandinavian lawmakers have suggested a legal instrument to outlaw the burning of religious texts could be introduced
Danish opposition parties protest plan to ban Quran-burning
FILE PHOTO. People react in front of a mosque in Copenhagen, on January 27, 2023, where Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan has annonced to burn a copy of the Koran. ©  Olafur Steinar Gestsson / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

Seven Danish political parties have issued an objection to government plans to make it illegal to desecrate copies of the Quran or any sacred texts. They argue that any moves to limit such protests are incompatible with the EU country’s guarantees to protect freedom of expression.

“All undersigned parties uphold fundamental Danish civil liberties and are of the opinion that civil liberties must always take precedence of religious dogmas,” the seven political parties said in a joint statement issued on Thursday.

They added: “The veto of the violent man must not prevail and must not set the boundaries for Danish politics and Danish democracy.”

Several recent instances in which copies of the Quran were set alight in both Denmark neighboring Sweden have prompted widespread scorn in the Muslim world.

Iran and Pakistan were among several predominantly Muslim nations to have expressed fierce condemnation of the Quran-burning protests in Scandinavia, with Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying last month that they amount to an “incitement to religious hatred, discrimination and attempts to provoke violence.”

Denmark strengthens border controls
Read more
Denmark strengthens border controls

Lawmakers in both Denmark and Sweden have suggested that formal laws to outlaw the burning of sacred texts could be introduced.

On Wednesday, Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson said that he was in “close dialogue” with Danish leader Mette Frederiksen regarding the matter. Kristersson added that Stockholm and Copenhagen “share the same analysis: The situation is dangerous and measures are needed to strengthen our resilience.”

However, the collective of opposition parties in Denmark views any measures that could be viewed as foreign entities dictating domestic policy as an unacceptable imposition on its affairs, the opposition statement added.

The seven parties behind the statement come from a wide political spectrum, encompassing the far-right New Right party to the far-left Red-Green Alliance. The group collectively holds 72 seats in Denmark’s 178-member parliament. The government, a coalition of three center-right and center-left parties, has a total of 88 parliamentary seats.

It was announced on Thursday that Denmark is to impose stricter controls on its borders until August 10 to combat potential security concerns presented by Quran-burning protests.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine’s Western fate
0:00
27:28
Social media dominance: At what cost
0:00
25:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies