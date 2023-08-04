icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Navalny sentenced to 19 years in prison
4 Aug, 2023 08:51
HomeWorld News

Niger junta recalls envoys

The mandates of diplomats, some of whom openly supported the country’s deposed president, have been declared void
Niger junta recalls envoys
FILE PHOTO: Protesters in front of the French Embassy in Niamey, Niger ©  AFP

Niger’s military junta has revoked the mandates of four of its diplomatic representatives following a palace coup last week.

The self-appointed government led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani declared on Thursday evening that the authority of diplomats representing the country in France, Nigeria, Togo and the United States had been “terminated.”

Forces loyal to Tchiani, the long-serving head of the presidential guard, arrested President Mohamed Bazoum and other government officials to seize power in the West African country last week.

“The junta should come to reason, realize that this affair cannot succeed, and prevent useless, inevitable suffering for our people and hand back power,” Kiari Liman-Tinguiri, Niger’s ambassador in Washington, told AFP. He added that he considers Bazoum the legitimate head of state.

The ousted president penned an article in the the Washington Post on Thursday, urging the US government to act. He described Niger with him in power as the last bulwark against Russian influence in the Sahel region.

Deposed Niger leader calls for US intervention
Read more
Deposed Niger leader calls for US intervention

The putschists are reportedly playing on local anti-Western sentiment and have announced that they were scrapping agreements with the US and France, under which the two nations retain a total of 2,500 troops in Niger. The poor African nation is rich in mineral resources, and has some of the world’s largest reserves of uranium.

The junta has also reiterated warnings against “aggression or attempted aggression” by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The 15-country regional bloc issued an ultimatum last week, demanding that Bazoum be reinstated and warning that member states may otherwise use force.

The participation of some ECOWAS members, including Niger, was recently suspended. The junta has indicated that it considers neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali, which were also penalized, to be friendly nations.

An ECOWAS delegation visited Niger’s capital Niamey this week to negotiate a possible resolution of the crisis. According to local media, the talks failed on Thursday.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine’s Western fate
0:00
27:28
Social media dominance: At what cost
0:00
25:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies